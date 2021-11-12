The goal of the event is to ride a bike to a local grocery store and pick up a few items for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, then bike back to a designated drop-off location, a release said. Participants don't have to bike to take part in this activity.

Participants will receive bike packs as part of the event. Each pack will include a list of items needed for the food shelf, bike maps, bike safety guides, biking water bottles and a chance to win prizes. More information will be emailed to participants after registration regarding drop-off times and locations, the release said.

The cost is $6 per pack, and packs will be delivered to families who live within five miles of Bemidji City Hall. Otherwise, packs can also be picked up or mailed for an additional fee, the release said.

The event will run through Saturday, Nov. 20. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.