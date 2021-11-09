All membership amounts above the Basic Level of $25 are tax-deductible. Those who choose to give at a higher level will have a big impact on the 2022 operating budget, a release said. Residents are reminded that they do not need to be senior citizens to become members of the senior center.

"The Bemidji Senior Center is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation. Our mission is to provide a welcoming environment encompassing activities and programs primarily for senior citizens of the Bemidji area," the release said. "Membership dues help us to accomplish our mission."

To learn more about the center, benefits of membership, and to get a membership form, call (218) 751-8836 or stop in at the center. For more information, visit bemidjiseniorcenter.org.