BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is offering Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grants, with the application deadline set for Wednesday, Dec. 1.

"This grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance, or production of a creative work, purchase of materials or equipment to create works of art, educational opportunities in the arts excluding academic credit, and proposals for projects or opportunities to enhance the career of an individual artist," a release said.

Grants are open to artists who are enrolled tribal members and descendants residing in Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen or Roseau counties. Proposals must also be realistic and adaptive to COVID-19 restrictions, the release said.

The maximum award for the grants is $1,000. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.