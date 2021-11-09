BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold an opening reception for its "Remembering Marley Kaul" exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

Curated by the Kaul family, the collection of acrylic and egg tempera paintings includes works from Marley Kaul's private and personal collections, a release said.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Attendees are asked to wear a mask while visiting Watermark.