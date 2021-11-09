BEMIDJI -- The Senior Creations Gift Shop, located in the Bemidji Senior Center, is seeking local vendors to register for the upcoming Fall Craft Show to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Fall Craft Show is open to all crafters, those interested should call (218) 751-8836 and ask for the gift shop or pick up the sign-up form at the shop. The deadline for vendor registration and payment is Friday, Nov. 12.

Used jewelry donations are also being accepted for the jewelry sale held in conjunction with the Fall Craft Show. Jewelry donations can be dropped off at the gift shop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.