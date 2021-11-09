BEMIDJI -- To mark the 41st anniversary of Hope House's service to Bemidji, the organization will hold a 41-41-41 donation event for 41 hours, from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, through 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

During the time of the event, Hope House is asking for community support in the form of donations of $41 dollars or more, a release said.

A donation of $41 dollars provides for a family support meeting through the REACH Program, $82 provides a phone line for two months of access to mental health support and $122 provides for medication monitoring for four weeks," the release said.

Donations may be mailed directly to Hope House at P.O. Box 1097, Bemidji, MN 56601, or by using the PayPal link by visiting hopehousebemidji.org. Donations can also be made through GiveMN at www.givemn.org/organization/hope-house-bemidji.

"Donations will allow Hope House to continue its legacy of helping current and future clients with mental health recovery," the release said.

During the event, Hope House will give its history, services, consumer and client success, volunteer opportunities, board and employment information and other mental health information on the Hope House Bemidji Facebook page.

For more information, call (218) 444-6748 or email hopehous@paulbunyan.net.