BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is set to host a Second Saturday children's art event for kids from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

At the event, students will tour the Kaul Gallery exhibit, “Remembering Marley Kaul,” to take a look at Kaul's colorful paintings, then head back to the studio to create painted animals on canvas, a release said.

The class is open to ages 6 and older. The cost to participate is $12 per member child or $15 per nonmember child. To register, visit watermarkartcenter.org.