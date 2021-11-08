CASS LAKE -- St. Charles Catholic Church will host a bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the church, 308 Central Ave. NW in Cass Lake.

Lunch costs $10 per person and will be served in the parish hall. The menu includes chicken breast supreme, wild rice, squash, cranberry gelatin salad, beverages and dessert. Drive-up takeout will be available as well, a release said.

There will also be a bake sale, second time around holiday decorations and toys, a gift basket silent auction, 50/50 raffle and door prizes, the release said.