BLACKDUCK -- The Blackduck Area History and Art Center will host a photography display by Deb Krueger through mid-December.

The exhibit, "My Fine Feathered Friends: A Bird’s Eye View," is a collection of Krueger's bird photography, a release said.

Krueger's first photography show was in 2009 at Bemidji State University. The next year, she initiated the Midwinter Interlude art displays at BSU to highlight and share the talents of staff and faculty.

Her photography was previously featured at the Blackduck Area History and Art Center in 2011, and Krueger's work has also been showcased at the Bemidji Public Library and at Glazed and Amused, the release said.

Guests are invited to stop in to see the photos and leave comments for Krueger in the show’s special guest book. The center is located at 133 Main Street in downtown Blackduck and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, call (218) 835-4478.