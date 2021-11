BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Veterans Day tribute at 1 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

The event will feature a guest speaker, entertainment, refreshments and a Quilts of Valor presentation, a release said.

The tribute is open to the public and free to attend. For more information, call (218) 751-8836.