SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin is set to open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The Military Exhibit space has been refreshed with exhibits featuring the men and women from Clearwater County who are buried at Arlington National Cemetery, a release said. Other military exhibits include a look at the area Legion Clubs, an exhibit about the bugle and drum corps as well as stories featuring local service men and women.

“A Million Thanks” letter writing station will be set up for visitors to write personal notes of thanks to be forwarded to active and retired military, the release said.

The outdoor historic buildings and exhibits are set to close for the winter on Monday, Nov. 15.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (218) 785-2000.