BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Beltrami Electric Cooperative's community room, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

"Graham Cooke will teach attendees about the Fruit of the Spirit via a DVD from his life-changing personal development program called 21st Century GameChangers," a release said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a Bible and a notebook for taking notes.

