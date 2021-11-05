BEMIDJI -- Positions for volunteer tax counselors are now open for the Bemidji Senior Center AARP Tax-Aide Program.

Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and assistance to senior citizens and to anyone with low to moderate income. Training will be provided by trained volunteers, the Internal Revenue Service and the Minnesota Department of Revenue, a release said.

All volunteers must pass a certification test, and are asked to provide at least 40 hours of counseling during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15.

Supplies and equipment are provided and mileage reimbursement is available through the AARP Foundation. For more information, go to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, call Susan Lind at (218) 751-0060 or leave a message at the Bemidji Senior Center at (218) 751-8836.