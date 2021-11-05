BEMIDJI -- Applications are now open for the 2021 round of the Larry Diffley Memorial Aviation Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, was established by the children of Larry Diffley in 2014 to honor his memory and assist aspiring pilots in the local community to advance their flight training at Bemidji Aviation, a release said.

"The scholarship is a legacy of Larry’s passion for quality aviation training and helping others who intend on becoming a professional pilot," the release said. "The annual scholarship is dedicated to students who intend to advance their flight training at Bemidji Aviation, have a deep passion for flying and intend to pursue aviation as a career."

Applicants must be at least 17 years old, possess a valid third-class medical certificate, have successfully completed the appropriate FAA written examination and achieved solo flight. Complete eligibility requirements are included with the application materials.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 3. To apply, visit www.nwmf.org and follow the Scholarships link.

For more information about the Larry Diffley Memorial Aviation Scholarship or other scholarship opportunities, contact NMF at (218) 759-2057 or email scholarships@nwmf.org.