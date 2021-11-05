BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji First City Lions Club will not hold its annual Holiday Greens fundraiser this year.
"Due to the stress on evergreens during the summer extreme drought, the supplier has decided against making wreaths this season," organizers said in a release. "The First City Lions would like to thank the community for their support in the past years and looks forward to returning to this fundraiser in 2022."
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji First City Lions Club will not hold its annual Holiday Greens fundraiser this year.