BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Nature Exploration packs.

The pack contains two youth nature journals, a Minnesota pocket guide, two magnifying glasses, a box of colored pencils, two scavenger hunts and two different nature crafts enough for two participants each, totaling four crafts, a release said.

Packs will be delivered to families who live within five miles of Bemidji City Hall. Otherwise, packs can also be picked up or mailed for an additional fee, the release said.

The cost is $15 per pack. To buy a pack, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.