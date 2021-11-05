BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Lego Club on Tuesdays starting Nov. 9 at Bemidji City Park.

Snacks will be provided and the club has a maximum of 10 participants. Attendees are required to wear a mask while indoors.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department

Additional dates of the club are set for Nov. 16, 23 and 30.

The cost to participate is $30 per child for all four classes. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.