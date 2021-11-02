CASS LAKE -- Cedar Lakes Casino will host mylilblackheart in presenting hip-hop artist Sten Joddi, or Punkin' Lusty from the FX show "Reservation Dogs," in concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the casino, 6268 Upper Cass Frontage Road NW in Cass Lake.

The event will include performances by Muk Boy, or Will Robinson, 36th Jesus, Cheezmo, Darren Sipity, Kitto, Heavy Knee and Kinfamous, a release said. The concert will be hosted by The Rez Reporter, or Rob Fairbanks, and Sunny Sota will be the DJ at the event.

There will also be an open mic segment at the start of the event for any artists that would like to play at future shows, as well as slots available to vending if participants have art or food to sell, the release said.

Fry bread, wild rice soup and more will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend the event.

Tickets cost $20 each, and meet-and-greet tickets cost an extra $10 each. To purchase tickets, visit www.mylilblackheart.com.