BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Toastmasters is set to hold a Lake Bemidji Reflections 40th anniversary celebration event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, 7598 Bemidji Road NE.

The event will include a one-hour program followed by a social hour with cake and other free refreshments. A cash bar will also be available, the release said. Former Mayor of Bemidji Rita Albrecht and current Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel will be two of the several featured speakers at the event.

Bemidji Area Toastmasters meets regularly from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, and guests are welcome to attend.

"Our club mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which every member is empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth," the release said.

Pre-registration for the Nov. 9 event is required, and there is no cost to attend. To register, visit bit.ly/2ZwxA9z.