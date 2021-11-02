BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a First Friday reception to showcase artist Terry Honstead from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Honstead works in mixed media, acrylic, watercolor, encaustic, lampwork, resin and sculpture. Her inspiration for her work comes from her life and everything she encounters, a release said.

The featured artist will be Gallery North member Elaine Netland. Netland will feature an original acrylic painting of a birch clump found on the way to the bog walk at Lake Bemidji State Park, the release said. It is the first of a series, and Netland will be demonstrating and discussing her techniques during the event.