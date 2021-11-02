BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now offering a photo scavenger hunt event throughout the month of November.

Participants are encouraged to explore the parks around Bemidji and take photos of as many items as possible, a release said. Prizes will be awarded to those who find five pictures in a row.

The event will run from Nov. 3-30, and there is no cost to participate.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. After registering, participants will receive directions and a game board. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.