BEMIDJI -- Hope Haven International Ministries will hold a wheelchair drive starting on Monday, Nov. 1, at Karl's TV and Appliance, 3925 Minnkota Ave. NW in Bemidji.

Community members are invited to drop off their new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids. No power wheelchairs or wooden crutches or canes will be accepted, a release said. Donations will be collected through Dec. 31.

"Hope Haven International Ministries, or HHIM, collects wheelchairs and mobility equipment nationwide, and restores donations to nearly new condition at several volunteer facilities," the release said. "HHIM then ships these mobility devices to developing countries where they are adapted for the recipients’ needs, and given free of cost to those in need of mobility."

For more information, visit hopehaven.org/wheelchair-drive or contact Mark Siemonsma (712) 476-3126 or msiemons@hopehaven.org.