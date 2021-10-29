BEMIDJI -- Author Cate Belleveau is set to hold a presentation for her book, "Kayak Cate," from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Beltrami County History Center meeting room, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

The program is free to attend and no pre-registration is required.

"Kayak Cate" details Belleveau's challenge to kayak all of the 274 lakes of Beltrami County, world travels and finding joy in the natural world, a release said.

Belleveau is a retired educator, artist and director of the Mask and Rose Theater in its new space in Puposky on the campus of Belle Thalia Creative Arts Space.

Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. For more information, contact the Beltrami County Historical Society at (218) 444-3376 or depot@beltramihistory.org.