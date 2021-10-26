CASS LAKE -- Deer hunter sight-in days are set for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Northern Mississippi Range Association's Gordy Buchanan Memorial Range, 6683 140th St. NW in Cass Lake.

Services provided by the NMRA include range safety control, targets, bench rest, spotting scope service and technical assistance with sight adjustment, a release said.

The site-in service is free to range members and non-member children ages 12-16 who have a firearms safety certificate. For others, the cost is $5 per gun.

Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at the event. Eye and ear protection are required. For more information, visit www.gordybuchananrange.com.