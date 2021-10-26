BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will hold Movement and Play sessions from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, with the first one set for Nov. 5 at the Bemidji Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW.

Movement and Play sessions offer a fun, safe play and socialization opportunity for children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers, a release said.

Sessions are free to attend and will be held on Fridays through March 25. Movement and Play events are sponsored by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation and Beltrami Electric Cooperative members.

For more information, visit bemidjiearlychildhoodcollaborative.org or follow the Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative Facebook page.