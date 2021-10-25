BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Around the World adventure packs.

The pack contains a travel tote, two sticker passports, three bookmarks, an inflatable globe, a flags of the world bandana, three postcards and an "Around the World" activity journal, a release said.

Packs will be delivered to families who live within five miles of Bemidji City Hall. Otherwise, packs can also be picked up or mailed for an additional fee, the release said.

The cost is $15 per pack. To buy an activity pack, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.