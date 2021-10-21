DULUTH -- Emma Rossi had never been to a nerd convention. “I don’t go to the Cities very often,” she said. So, when Rossi heard about DuluCon, a Duluth-based event celebrating all fandoms, she jumped at it.

“I’m into video games and cartoon characters, and I like Dungeons and Dragons. I thought if I went to something like that, I’d meet new people that are into the same stuff as me,” she said.

Attending DuluCon, Rossi got just that. “It’s like a big costume party. A bunch of people cosplaying, music blasting everywhere, people singing karaoke, table treats, ice cream.

“It felt like my home within a home. I get to do the things I love, surrounded by people that love similar things, and all the while, I can stay in Duluth.”

DuluCon runs this weekend, Friday through Sunday (Oct. 22-24) at Miller Hill Mall and The Encounter in Duluth.

Expect lightsaber fencing matches, a marimba player performing video game theme songs, a life-size Settlers of Catan board and much more. And if you’re going virtual this year, there’s a Street Fighter tournament, among other things, via DuluCon’s Discord channel.

Before DuluCon launched in 2019, “There wasn’t really a venue for nerdy conventions, comic book enthusiasts, sci-fi geeks, people that really like to make leather armor and swords,” said Josh Effinger. He along with other like-minded Duluthians — Amy Roper, Phil Roper, Miriam Effinger, Kara Manthey and Jeremy Manthey — asked folks what they wanted in a local convention, and followed suit building a program from there.

They didn’t know what to expect that first year. “We made the conservative estimate that maybe 10 people would feel really bad for us and decide to purchase tickets. That didn't turn out that way at all,” Effinger said.

Instead, the Con hosted more than 700 attendees — with folks visiting from Fargo, Grand Rapids and International Falls — and they maxed out capacity at The Encounter, Effinger recalled.

The closest place people have to go for this kind of thing is Minneapolis, and folks near the northern border are happy to stay closer to come, he said.

Along with closer proximity, bringing a convention that honored all areas of fandom to Duluth was a high priority. “One of the fun things about this Con is you’re delightfully surprised at the amount of strange creativity people bring to places like this,” said Effinger.

“Sometimes, it’s a (live) chicken, sometimes, it’s just a fantastic costume.

“It’s that interesting sense of random that I enjoy seeing,” he added.

Also on tap this year: Award-winning essayist, cosplayer and TV producer T. Aaron Cisco will share on his latest book, “Rod String Nail Cloth: An Afrofuturist Mixtape.”

The Saber Legion, a Twin-Cities based light saber fencing league, is returning with multiple demonstrations and some workshops.

Duluth author Keith Hopkins will facilitate a short story workshop where all participants will pen a piece for his newest anthology, "Attack of the DuluCon Zombies."

National jigsaw puzzle champ Amber Haglund-Pagel of Duluth will present a speed puzzling demo. Brittany Lind and Kala Moria will talk about their paranormal podcast "Left of Skeptic."

There’s also a build-your-own furries and a build-your-own cardboard world space; and vendors will be selling everything from leather armor to jewelry.

Rossi didn’t dress up for DuluCon in 2019, but this year, she has been prepping her costume for months. She’ll be going as Dr. Flug from the Cartoon Network’s “Villainous.”

“He’s like an evil scientist but somewhat of a nerd. He’s got the lab coat going on, also a paper bag over his head. Part of the mystery of the character, nobody knows exactly what he looks like,” she said.

It’s her first year participating in cosplay, and she plans to wear her costume all weekend.

Asked what she’s looking forward to, she did not pinpoint one event. “If I could get anything that's the same as the first year, I'd be happy enough.”

If you go