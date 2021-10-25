BEMIDJI -- Hands of Action International will host its annual Empty Bowls gourmet soup and bread meal experience from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Sparkling Waters, 824 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

This open house style event will include two soups to sample, bread, coffee, water and a cash bar. There will also be a pop-up shop filled with fair trade, handmade and unique items at the event, a release said.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Hands of Action International, a Bemidji area non-profit dedicated to educating, feeding and caring for over 800 children in Uganda, the release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Early bird tickets cost $30 each and will be available until Oct. 26 or until sold out. After Oct. 26, the tickets will cost $40 each. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.handsofactioninternational.org.