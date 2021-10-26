BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Mystery Solvers Camp from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 12, at Bemidji City Park.

Participants will work together to solve mysteries at this fun camp, a release said. There will be a scavenger hunt, a clue game and more. The program is designed for children in grades K-5. Snacks will be provided, and the camp has a maximum of 10 participants.

The cost to participate is $15 per child. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.