PUPOSKY -- The Fleur de Lis Arts Gallery will showcase its first visual artist gallery opening on Friday, Nov. 5, featuring the mother and daughter team of Gillian and Amara Bedford, at the Wild Rose Theater in Puposky.

"Gillian is a versatile artist who paints in watercolor, oils and acrylics. At Bryn Athyn College, Gillian studied social science and history. Later, she studied painting at Tyler School of Art and began to develop her signature style in understanding human emotion in her paintings," a release said. "She is an artist who has deftly described loud and quiet passion and developed her own style and original body of work."

"Amara feels most at ease in the world of art, and studied Art Therapy at Southwestern College in Santa Fe, N.M., where she received a Master of Arts degree in Art Therapy and Counseling in 2017," the release said. "Soon after moving to Bemidji, Amara taught Art Club at Headwaters Music and Arts from Sept. 2020 until May 2021. Meanwhile, Amara has been painting in her studio, with her mother, and with a group of local artists during the summer season."

The public is invited to view the Bedfords' work on display in the gallery at 6 p.m., and an artist talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., there will be a free live music show by No Rest for the Pickers.

Cate Belleveau, the artistic director at the space, will also have her recently released book, "Kayak Cate," available for purchase and signings after the concert.

Vaccination cards or 72 hour proof of a negative test must be presented at the door, and masks are required at the event. The gallery and theater are located at 24011 Highway 89 NW in Puposky.

More information can be found by visiting the event page on Facebook.