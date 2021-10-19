BEMIDJI -- In partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and Bemidji State University, the United Way of Bemidji Area will hold its fifth annual Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom.

"Awards will be given to nominated women who bring passion, expertise and resources needed to make an impact in the Bemidji community," a release said. "The event will highlight women who have made a difference in the area by giving of their time, talents and gifts. All community members are encouraged to nominate a deserving woman in the Bemidji area."

Kristi Booth will present as the keynote speaker at the event.

Tickets for the breakfast cost $20 each in advance. To purchase a ticket, visit unitedwaybemidji.org/women-united. Men and women are encouraged to attend, the release said.

The Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast is sponsored by First National Bank Bemidji, Sanford Health, Amity Graphics, Paul Bunyan Communications, Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, Northwoods Lumber, Bemidji Area Business Women and Bemidji State University.

For more information, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org or call the United Way office at (218) 444-8929.