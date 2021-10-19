BLACKDUCK --The Blackduck Area Toy Drive will start collecting donations on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and will run through Dec. 1.

Toy drive organizers are seeking monetary donations and new toys for the drive, a release said. The organizers are also in search of names of children who would benefit from the toy drive. All names provided will be kept confidential.

For more information, contact organizers Kendra Murray or Erica Naughton on Facebook, visit the Blackduck Area Toys for Kids Facebook page, email blackduckareatoys@gmail.com, or call Erica at (612) 619-4486.