BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host Becky Colebank's presentation, "The Ultimate Sacrifice," at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Leonard.

"Colebank will tell the story of some of the men of Clearwater County who sacrificed their lives in service of their country," a release said. "We will follow the early lives of these local men and find out the often heart-rending circumstances of their deaths to better understand and appreciate their sacrifice."

Colebank, a retired attorney and veteran, has been writing the histories of veterans for the Clearwater County Veteran's Memorial in Bagley for two years, the release said. She is a long-time writer of historical events and people of the county.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., and masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information, call NELL Program Coordinator Tamara Edevold at (218) 533-0146.