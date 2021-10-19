BEMIDJI -- Puposky author Cate Belleveau is set to hold book signings for her recently released book, "Kayak Cate," on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, at Four Pines Book Store, 102 Third St. NW.

"Kayak Cate" is a memoir showcasing Belleveau’s recent completion of kayaking the lakes of Beltrami County as well as tales about world travels to places like Kyrgyzstan, Mount Everest Base Camp, Greece, Asia, Europe and South America, a release said.

Belleveau will meet readers and sign books from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, and again from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Following the Saturday signing, Belleveau will hold a presentation about her travels from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Beltrami County Historical Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW. The event will have limited seating.

Books will be available for purchase and signing at BCHS after the presentation.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

For more information, contact Cate Belleveau at (218) 760-2211 or hello@fourpinesbookstore.com.