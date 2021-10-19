BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University will host a collection of stone sculptures by local artist Gordon Van Wert from Oct. 19 through Nov. 30, at the Talley Gallery in Bridgeman Hall.

The sculpture collection represents Anishinaabe stories and traditions, a release said. An opening reception will also be held with the artist from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

"Additionally, in 2008 Van Wert sculpted a piece called 'Sun and Wind' comprised with a half-ton of limestone and cast glass sculpture," the release said. "The sculpture depicts an American Indian elder channeling energy from Lake Bemidji to its surroundings and was installed near the Bridgeman Hall pergola."

The Talley Gallery is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.