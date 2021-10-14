BEMIDJI -- The ides of October signal Halloween is nearly here, so it’s time to get in the spirit and “trick-or-treat” yourself with some spooky fun events. So the Pioneer has compiled a list of ghoulish happenings this month in Bemidji and the surrounding area.

To submit your Halloween event, email news@bemidjipioneer.com.

BSU Halloween event

BSU Residential Life is planning a trick-or-treat event for the Bemidji community from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. Instead of the traditional opening of the residential buildings, the event will be held outside on the patio area at the northwest entrance to the BSU Fieldhouse.

Parking will be available in the lot adjacent to the PE complex and families will be escorted through the candy stations.

Treat Street

Mix 103.7 will hold its annual Treat Street event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Tickets are free and can be picked up at participating sponsor locations.

SHINE Trunk or Treat

The Bemidji Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 Hart Lane NW, will host a trunk or treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. The event is free, and participants will drive through the church parking lot in a safe alternative to trick-or-treating.

Boo Bash

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Boo Bash Halloween party from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at North Country Park, 1001 30th St. NW.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and dress for the weather. The event will include Halloween games, spooky stories, a hidden pumpkin search and mini golf, a release said. Participants will be given tickets for activities, which can be cashed in to receive prizes.

The cost to participate is $20 per family. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

Bark N’ Boo

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Bark N’ Boo event from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Nymore Dog Park, 625 Miles Ave. SE.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up their dogs for this Halloween event, which will include games, prizes and treat bags, a release said. A costume contest for dogs will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The cost to participate is $6 per household. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

Halloween Party Packs

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer Halloween party packs during the month of October.

Each pack includes stickers to decorate up to four pumpkins, a Halloween bingo game, resources for Parks and Rec's mystery trail scavenger hunt, and spooky surprises and treats, all packed into a special Halloween container, a release said.

Packs will be delivered to families who live within five miles of Bemidji City Hall. Otherwise, packs can also be picked up or mailed for an additional fee, the release said.

The cost is $15 per pack. To buy an activity pack, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

Boo Dash 5k Fun Run

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Boo Dash 5k event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at City Park on the Montebello Ski Trail.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with the 5k starting at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes at the event. Each participant will receive a Boo Dash shirt, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

There will also be an option for participating in the 5k virtually, a release said.

The cost to pre-register is $15 per person or $20 for day-of registrations. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

myBemidji Coloring Contest

myBemidji is holding a Halloween coloring contest through the month of October. Participants can pick up a coloring page to enter the contest at the myBemidji shop, 318 Beltrami Ave NW.

Anyone may enter (one entry per person), and entries must be turned in at the shop by Friday, Oct. 29. Winners will be announced on Halloween, Oct. 31. The shop’s new plush Babe the Blue Ox will be given away as a prize.

Paranormal investigator virtual event

The Kitchigami Regional Library System will host a virtual event to explore Minnesota’s most haunted locations with paranormal investigator Chad Lewis from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

Lewis will lead participants in an exploration of his latest book “Paranormal Minnesota,” and cover the entire spectrum of Minnesota's supernatural activity and bizarre paranormal activity, such as crop circles, mysterious creatures, haunted places and alien abductions.

To register, sign up on krls.org or KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page, or call your local library. Information will be sent to registrants via email to connect to the event beforehand. A computer is not needed for this virtual program. A smartphone or a tablet will work.

4onthefloor at Rail River Folk School

Over Halloween weekend, Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St SW, will host the band the 4onthefloor from 7 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Find the Silly Pumpkin



The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering a mystery trail event to find a silly pumpkin on the loose in North Country Park.

Participants will follow the clues, which will be hidden in the parks between Oct. 6-20, to find out where the pumpkin is hiding. All families that find the pumpkin will receive a prize. Registration is $4 per household. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

Halloween with The Hicks

The Acoust Hicks will perform in a Halloween event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at The Pond, 224 Frontage Road in Blackduck.

Halloween Bash at the Popple Bar and Grill

The Popple Bar and Grill, 230 Central Ave South in Laporte, will host a Halloween Bash with rock and country music by the Empty Cooler band from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

There will be a Halloween costume contest, and attendees should dress as their favorite television or movie characters. The first-place winner will receive $150, and the second-place winner will receive $75. There will also be drink specials of the night.

Schummer's Backwoods Bar & Grill Halloween Party

Schummer’s Backwoods Bar and Grill, 48220 Reserve Trail, will host a Halloween party starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.