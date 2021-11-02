BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer a three-session Chat from the Mat Yoga Class, with the first class to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Historic Carnegie Library.

Instructor Angie Clark will help participants build arm strength with chaturanga dandasana or four-limbed staff pose, and urdhva mukha svanasana, or upward facing dog, to gain confidence and balance for the peak pose, bakasana or crow.

Participating in an asana demos can help attendees find more comfort, stability and ease in postures that require upper body strength, a release said. After the 30-minute asana workshop, there will be a 60-minute flow class with centering, warm-ups, sun salutations, standing poses, backbends, twists, forward folds, warm-down, savasana, pranayama and meditation.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department

Additional classes will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. The cost to participate is $47 per person for the three-week session.

The classes have a maximum of 10 participants. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.