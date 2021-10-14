BEMIDJI -- Award-winning author, illustrator and musician Douglas Wood will present a program based on his book “Miss Little’s Gift” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Bemidji Public Library.

"Douglas was the worst reader in his class, contending with ADHD and dyslexia before anyone knew what those were, but he was lucky to have a special teacher who gave him the gift of books," a release said. "Now Doug is the creator of 34 books with over 2.5 million copies in print, including classic children’s books like 'Old Turtle' and 'A Quiet Place.' Doug's musical presentation is ideal for kids and families."

The program is free to attend and is funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.