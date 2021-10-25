BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event featuring Mauro Gutierrez at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

"Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, guitarist Mauro Gutierrez started playing music at 15, following in the steps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather," a release said. "Having moved to Bemidji three years ago, he currently plays with The Occasionals and at his solo gigs around town."

Headwaters Open Mic offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers, the release said. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set.

To sign up, email jjhgaard@gmail.com. In-person sign-ups will also be accepted starting at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families. Coffee and treats will be available for purchase courtesy of Aurora Waasakone.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

For more information, call John Henningsgaard at (218) 444-9845.