BEMIDJI -- Bemidji CEC Theatres is set to host Movie Days for United Way events on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24, featuring the movie "Scoob!"

Tickets cost $4 per person, and showtimes are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.

Movie Days for United Way events are sponsored by First National Bank Bemidji, Paul Bunyan Communications, Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, Sanford Health, Northwoods Lumber and Amity Graphics.