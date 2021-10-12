AKELEY -- The Bemidji-Park Rapids Zone of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League is set to host a Fall Rally at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 110 Pleasant Ave. SE in Akeley.

Registration will start at 9 a.m., and the theme of the event is "I am the Door," from John 10:9.

Funds raised will go to the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter. If attendees would like to make a donation, the shelter is specifically requesting towel sets and personal hygiene items, a release said.

During the business meeting portion of the rally, the updating of the zone by-laws will be discussed and voted on.