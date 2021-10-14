BEMIDJI -- The 7th annual Little Black Dress Gala will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, 2425 Birchmont Beach Road NE.

The event will consist of a social hour, plated dinner, fashion show, silent auction, live music, speakers and more. This year's gala is in memory of Tom Allen who passed away last year of cancer. Allen's wife will be the honorary survivor speaker of the evening, a release said.

The Little Black Dress Gala is planned and executed by volunteers and sponsored by several local businesses.

The cost to attend is $50 per person or $400 for a table, and all proceeds from the event will go to the Sanford Joe Lueken Cancer Center. Women of all ages are welcome to attend the gala. To purchase a ticket, call Calli at (218) 368-2940.