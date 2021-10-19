PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host Marilyn Dreessen's "An American Refugee in Canada: A Different View of 9/11" presentation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

"While the world watched in disbelief at the destruction of the World Trade Center on 9/11, Marilyn Dreessen was flying home from Paris," a release said. "Her plane was diverted to Canada, where she and 200 other passengers and crew waited for a week before being allowed to return to the U.S."

Dreessen will share her story of the events in the days following 9/11 as a refugee in Canada and the bonds that formed between the Americans and the Canadians, the release said.

The program is open to the public and free to attend. Dreessen's program will be the final one in HCLL's fall series, and programs will start back up in February.