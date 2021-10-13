BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Boo Bash Halloween party from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at North Country Park, 1001 30th St. NW.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and dress for the weather. The event will include Halloween games, spooky stories, a hidden pumpkin search and mini golf, a release said. Participants will be given tickets for activities, which can be cashed in to receive prizes.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department

The cost to participate is $20 per family. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.