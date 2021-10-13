BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council will offer an Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grant information session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, via Zoom.

"Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grants offer funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance or production of a creative work, purchase of materials or equipment to create works of art, educational opportunities in the arts, and proposals for projects or opportunities to enhance the career of an individual artist," a release said.

Grants are open to artists who are enrolled tribal members and descendants residing in Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen or Roseau counties. Proposals must also be realistic and adaptive to COVID-19 restrictions, the release said.

The deadline to apply for Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grants is Nov. 1, and the maximum award is $1,000.

To register for the Oct. 20 information session, visit r2arts.org. Registration is required to receive meeting details. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.