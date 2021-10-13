BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host Dick Roue's presentation, "Shipwrecks on the Great Lakes," at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the McIntosh Community Center.

"Using investigative techniques learned in a quarter-century of law enforcement, Dick Roue has weighed every point against provable or verifiable facts," a release said. "He doesn’t propose to have all the answers to all the questions, but he does provide some very interesting and thought-provoking ideas regarding what happened on that fateful night."

While the Edmund Fitzgerald tragedy might be the most well-known shipwreck, Roue will also explore other shipwrecks that have occurred on the Great Lakes, the release said.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Light refreshments will be served at 9 a.m., and masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information, call NELL Program Coordinator Tamara Edevold at (218) 533-0146.