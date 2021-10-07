BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is set to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the meeting room at Bemidji Bowl, 3455 Laurel Drive NW.

"One of the agenda items is planning for the spring fundraising banquet," a release said. "Anyone interested in helping to maintain hunting opportunities for future generations and to improve habitat for deer and other wildlife is welcome to attend."

Chapter membership is open to residents of Bemidji, Blackduck, Bagley, Fosston, Cass Lake and surrounding communities.

For more information, call Jim White at (218) 368-9092.