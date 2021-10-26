BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to offer a Safe Sitter babysitting program from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Carnegie Library.

The program will teach young teens ages 11-14 everything they need to know to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting, a release said. Students will learn lifesaving skills such as how to rescue someone who’s choking, and helpful information like what to do if there’s severe weather.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The lesson includes activities and role-playing exercises, and students will also get to use CPR mannequins to practice choking rescue.

The cost to participate is $36 per person, and scholarships are available for those who qualify to cover partial cost of the program. Each class has a minimum of six participants. The program is sponsored by the Bemidji Jaycees.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department