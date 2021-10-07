BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is offering Arts Learning grants, open to organizations that offer arts education.

"Arts Learning grants are open to public and charter schools, community education programs, local government and tribal entities, and any nonprofits or groups with a fiscal sponsor providing quality arts education programming," a release said. "These grants support high-quality arts education for Minnesotans of all ages to develop knowledge, skills and understanding of the arts."

All eligible projects must be arts learning-focused, have a strong community component, and benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties. Proposals must also be realistic and adaptive to COVID-19 restrictions. Funded arts activities must also be open to the general public, the release said.

The deadline to apply for Arts Learning grants is Oct. 15, and the maximum award is $6,000.

For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.