BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library will host an author talk event featuring Julie Jo Larson at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the library, 509 America Ave. NW.

At the event, Larson will discuss her book, "100 Things to Do in Minnesota Northwoods Before You Die," a release said.

"Up in the land where Paul Bunyan statues are big and the tall tales about him are even bigger, lie some of Minnesota’s most beautiful resort communities. This is the land of lakes and miles of untouched wilderness surrounding Bemidji, Cass Lake and Blackduck, also known as Minnesota’s Northwoods," the release said. "Though only the hearty live here year-round, and the winter averse just vacation here in the summer, there’s still no shortage of activities and sights to fill your itinerary, no matter the season."

This program is made possible through the Minnesota Legacy Amendment that supports the arts, culture and heritage of Minnesota.